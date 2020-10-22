Vikings mourn loss of Matt Blair

EAGAN, Minn. (KTTC) - The Minnesota Vikings are reporting the death of one of the teams former players.

Former outside linebacker Matt Blair passed away today at the age of 70.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf says "Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking. Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved."

Blair was drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974. He played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Vikings. He started in 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second-most in team history.

On the Vikings official team website they post that it is with heavy hearts that they announce Blair's death today.