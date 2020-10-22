Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens for draft picks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks. The deal came less than two months after the Vikings acquired the fifth-year pass rusher in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks in six games, including two forced fumbles. The Vikings entered their bye week with a 1-5 record and more incentive to focus on the future. The Ravens are 5-1. They’re fourth in the league in sacks per pass attempt.