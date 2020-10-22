Walz activates National Guard

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist law enforcement in keeping the public safe in the Twin Cities Metro area.

Walz mobilized the Guard after a Judge dropped one of the murder charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged in the death of George Floyd, who died after Chauvin held a knee on his neck for several minutes during an arrest on Memorial Day.

Chauvin was facing second and third degree murder charges, but today Judge Peter Cahill dropped the third degree murder charge. The more serious charge of second degree murder remains, along with a charge of second degree manslaughter.

Walz says he activated the National Guard as a precautionary step to help ensure the safety of Minnesotans. The Guard is currently mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services.

Three other former officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, are also charged in Floyd's death. They asked that charges of aiding and abetting second degree murder be dropped. Judge Cahill denied their motion to dismiss.