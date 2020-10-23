Chelsea Handler’s personal ‘Evolution’ inspires new special

New York (AP) — Chelsea Handler is vulnerable in her new standup special, “Evolution,” out today on HBO Max, even more than normal. While releasing an hourlong special before the election was purposeful, politics are only a small footnote of her performance. Handler touches on topics such as her pursuit of therapy, why her messages are directed toward white women, and how the tragic death of her brother has defined much of her life. One of the only major comedy specials filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, Handler says she felt a “deep sense of accomplishment” and other studios are now asking how she pulled it off.