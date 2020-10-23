Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge

ALMERE, Netherlands (AP) — A bright yellow helicopter has flown a COVID-19 patient from the Netherlands to a German intensive care unit. Friday’s airlift was the first such international flight since the global pandemic first threatened to swamp Dutch hospitals in the spring. The clatter of the helicopter’s rotors as it lifted off from a parking lot behind the Flevohospital in Almere, 20 miles east of Amsterdam, was a noisy reminder of how the coronavirus is again gripping Europe and straining countries’ health care systems. In other cities across the continent, an absence of noise was set to underscore the extent of the resurgence of the virus as major cities from Rome to Paris rein in nightlife.