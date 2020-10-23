Film depicts Black Lives Matter, #MeToo as new feminist wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new documentary depicts a powerful female-led activism represented by Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and other 21st-century movements. The film, titled “Not Done: Women Remaking America,” features a who’s who of activists, including the founders of Black Lives Matter. Others featured in the documentary include America Ferrera and Natalie Portman, who helped launch the Time’s Up initiative in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal. “Not Done” is an extension of the 2013 documentary “Makers: Women Who Make America,” about the late 20th-century quest for female equality. The director of “Not Done,” which debuts Tuesday on PBS stations, says it shows that women won’t give up the fight.