Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Beckman, Dyersville 19, Durant-Bennett 14
Mediapolis 20, West Branch 13
Mount Ayr 20, Interstate 35,Truro 14
OA-BCIG 49, East Sac County 7
Pella Christian 21, Panorama, Panora 19
Sigourney-Keota 49, Eldon Cardinal 0
South Central Calhoun 30, Dike-New Hartford 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 42, South Hardin 12
Southeast Valley 50, Belmond-Klemme 13
Underwood 37, Woodward-Granger 7
Van Meter 36, AC/GC 0
West Sioux 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 48, Treynor 15
Class 2A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Atlantic 21, Des Moines Christian 0
Camanche 42, Anamosa 6
Central Lyon 34, Unity Christian 27
Greene County 24, Clarinda 0
Independence 44, Iowa Falls-Alden 9
Monticello 28, Crestwood, Cresco 27
PCM, Monroe 61, Saydel 0
Solon 41, Oelwein 12
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 15
Waukon 56, Forest City 14
West Lyon, Inwood 16, Sioux Center 14
West Marshall, State Center 60, Centerville 0
Class 3A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Assumption, Davenport 21, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
Ballard 28, Nevada 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Storm Lake 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Marion 8
Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0
Harlan 36, Bondurant Farrar 7
Lewis Central 35, Norwalk 7
Pella 21, Winterset 7
Wahlert, Dubuque 10, Decorah 0
Washington 47, Keokuk 6
Webster City 41, Mason City 29
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20
Class 4A State Playoffs=
First Round=
Cedar Falls 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Second Round=
Ankeny 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Bettendorf 28, Muscatine 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65, Sioux City, North 11
Dubuque, Hempstead 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 7
Indianola 30, Johnston 7
Iowa City West 35, Iowa City High 7
Pleasant Valley 50, Davenport, Central 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Davenport, North 0
Southeast Polk 48, Ames 0
Urbandale 50, Marshalltown 7
Valley, West Des Moines 44, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Waukee 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 3
Class 8-Player State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Audubon 40, East Mills 7
CAM, Anita 66, Stanton 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 68, AGWSR, Ackley 20
Easton Valley 63, Springville 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Baxter 12
Harris-Lake Park 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Newell-Fonda 20, Kingsley-Pierson 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 6
Tripoli 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Class A State Playoffs=
Second Round=
Alburnett 25, Belle Plaine 12
Grundy Center 48, Ogden 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
Logan-Magnolia 27, IKM-Manning 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 37, East Buchanan, Winthrop 24
Nodaway Valley 26, Earlham 0
Regina, Iowa City 42, Wapello 0
Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork, Sheffield 14
South O’Brien, Paullina 8, Ridge View 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, Lake Mills 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Woodbury Central, Moville 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
West Hancock, Britt 57, Madrid 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/