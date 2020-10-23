Iowa rolls out new system to track sexual assault test kits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials are rolling out a new system to test sexual assault evidence collection kits more quickly as they work to clear a backlog that once numbered in the thousands. The system, called Track-Kit, was rolled out in phases this year. It helps law enforcement, health care providers and labs keep track of kits moving through the system. The Des Moines Register reports that about 75% of Iowa law enforcement agencies are now connected, with the remainder expected to join soon. Each person examined for sexual assault evidence also will be given a login to track the progress of their kit.