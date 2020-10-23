Israel drops objection to US sale of ‘certain’ arms to UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will not oppose the U.S. sale of “certain weapon systems” to the United Arab Emirates following an agreement with Washington to upgrade its own capabilities in order to preserve its military edge in the Middle East. A statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz did not specify which weapons systems, but appeared to refer to the possible sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets, which the UAE hopes to obtain following its agreement to normalize ties with Israel. The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel earlier this year, bringing longstanding covert ties into the open.