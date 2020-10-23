Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired two rockets. There were no reports of casualties or major damage on either side. The military said early Friday that fighter jets and other aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and “underground infrastructure” belonging to the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza. Late Thursday, Palestinian militants fired two rockets into Israel. One was intercepted by Israeli missile defenses while the other fell in an open area. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the militants seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.