Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Britain have signed a free trade deal in the first such major post-Brexit deal. It reduces tariffs on Yorkshire lamb sold in Japan and on auto parts for Japan’s Nissan plant. A British trade official and Japan’s foreign minister appeared at the signing ceremony in Tokyo. The deal is expected to boost British trade with Japan by 15 billion pounds, or $19.5 billion. British-made coats and shoes, Stilton cheese and British biscuits will become cheaper in Japan. Japan’s trade agreement with the European Union won’t include Britain after it leaves the EU. The new deal needs parliamentary approval in both nations before taking effect at the beginning of next year. Japan’s approval is expected next week.