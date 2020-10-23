Man pleads guilty in crash that injured 3-year-old Elgin girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Joshua Jacobson, 39, has changed his plea in a serious injury crash that happened last November.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Jacobson did not stop at the intersection of 85th Street and 70th Avenue NE, striking the back passenger door of a Toyota Camry where 3-year-old Evelyn Mckenzie was sitting.

He has now pleaded guilty to the crime after first pleading not guilty Aug. 6.

Evelyn was not breathing when first responders arrived on scene but Deputy Tracey Pagel was able to successfully perform CPR.

Evelyn suffered serious internal injuries, and Mayo One airlifted her to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital.

Investigators said Jacobson showed signs of being on a stimulant at the time of the crash.

He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation, causing great bodily harm. He faces up to five years in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 31.