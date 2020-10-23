Man wins $2M after mistakenly buying extra lottery ticket

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Some mistakes are costly, but not this one. A Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket won two $1 million jackpots. Samir Mazahem of Dearborn Heights says he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased another ticket with the same numbers. Mazahem says he was “bummed” but forgot about it until he logged onto the app. He had two $1 million winners. Mazahem says he, “couldn’t believe it was real.”