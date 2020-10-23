Mason City Police K9 finds 2-year-old who wandered from home

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Deputies are crediting a Mason City police dog with finding a 2-year-old boy who wandered with his dog from his family's rural home and through a wooded area near a creek this week.

According to a news release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Tuesday when the boy's family reported him and the dog missing.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies searched the property and called in a drone to help search for the boy, but it was Mason City K-9 Kilo who tracked the boy along a creek to a neighbor's property.

The boy was found sitting on a cinder block with his dog by his side.

Deputies said he had taken off his wet shoes, socks and coat, but was not in need of medical attention.