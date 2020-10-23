Matt Blair, star linebacker for Vikings, dies at 70

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings say Matt Blair, one of the great linebackers in team history, has died. Blair had been suffering from dementia. The Star Tribune reported he died after a long stay in hospice. Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings, from 1974 to 1985. He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played and had the second-most itackles n team history. Matt Blair was 70 years old.