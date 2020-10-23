Mexico ruling party works out leadership dispute on 3rd try

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Morena party of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has finally chosen a leader after two failed, acrimonious tries. A poll of party members published Friday gave a comfortable margin of victory to congressional leader Mario Delgado, a centrist seen as more obedient to the president. The results of an earlier poll that showed a tie and had been hotly disputed by Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, a political warhorse more critical of López Obrador. It was not immediately clear if Muñoz Ledo would accept the verdict. López Obrador needs to protect his party’s tenuous grip on congress in 2021 mid-term elections.