Minnesota reports 13 more deaths, more than 1,700 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported more than 1,700 coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths as the state is swept along in a surge of cases across the Upper Midwest and Plains.

Friday’s tally marks two straight weeks of more than 1,000 new daily cases and the third straight day of double-digit deaths statewide.

As the rate of new daily cases in North Dakota and South Dakota remain among the highest in the nation, Minnesota counties on the state’s western border are seeing some of the highest case growth statewide.