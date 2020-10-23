Final Trump-Biden debate marked by clashes but less chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After a raucous first debate led organizers to introduce a mute button, the second and final meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was a downright civil affair. Whether because of that button or the terrible reviews in their earlier meeting — especially for Trump — the candidates interrupted each other far less frequently Thursday night, even as they clashed on issues ranging from the coronavirus to crime to global warming. While Trump and Biden responded to each other’s answers — shaking their heads disapprovingly or smiling, in the case of Biden — the two largely avoided speaking over one another this time.