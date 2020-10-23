Rashford ‘blown away’ by grassroots pledges to feed kids

Manchester United player Marcus Rashford says he’s “blown away” by the growing grassroots effort across England to feed poor students during the upcoming school break. Restaurants, cafes and even some local governments have pledged to provide free lunches after the 22-year-old Rashford’s bid to extend food vouchers over school vacation was voted down in the House of Commons. Rashford vowed to continue his fight and was joined by local businesses offering everything from beans on toast to chicken nuggets and fruits. Rashford says “this is the England I know.” He has fired off a stream of posts on Twitter marking the locations of businesses offering their support.