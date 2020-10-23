Rochester Salvation Army distributing coats to people in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the temperatures falling, people are packing on the layers. But not everyone is lucky enough to have a coat to keep them warm.

The Rochester Salvation Army is giving out winter coats to families in need on Friday. It is happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is happening outside, to allow for social distancing, in the Salvation Army parking lot at 20 First Avenue NE.

If you have any questions or would like to help with the distribution, contact the Rochester Salvation Army.