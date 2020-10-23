Snow showers possible Friday morning; Cold and snowy weekend

Chilly conditions remain in the region for Friday and much of the upcoming week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s today with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and mostly cloudy skies. A quick moving line of snow showers is expected to pass through the area this morning. Minor accumulation is possible, anywhere from a dusting to half of an inch. Timing looks to be between 6 am and Noon. A few slick spots may be possible during the morning commute, so use extra caution on the roads.

Tonight, cloudy skies last into the overnight low falling into the low 20s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will be in control of the region Saturday, allowing for a break in precipitation. Clouds will remain with temperatures in the low 30s. Our next likely chance for measureable snowfall in the area arrives Sunday, and looks to last throughout much of the day. Anywhere from 1-3" of snow is possible across southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The best timing for snowfall looks to be between 8am and 5pm.

Cold, but quieter conditions move in for next week, we should even be able to enjoy a little sunshine by the late week. Afternoon temperatures only look to warm into the upper 20s to low 30s with mainly cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds is possible Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week as temperatures take a run towards 40 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 30s are on tap for Thursday with similar sky conditions.