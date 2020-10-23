Snowfall likely Sunday

Moderate to light snow is still on track for Sunday. A weather-maker will move across the Midwest this weekend and we'll be in the cold-sector, meaning we're looking at snowfall for Sunday.



Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies. winds will be light out of the northwest around 3-5 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s with cloudy skies conditions.

Light snow will begin to fall in the early morning hours on Sunday especially for areas to the west of I-35. Widespread snow showers will work into SE Minnesota and NE Iowa during the late morning and early afternoon Sunday. Moderate snowfall rates could be possible during the afternoon impacting travel. If you have travel plans on Sunday, make sure to stay up-to-date with the forecast using our Weather Authority Mobile app! IT'S FREE!

SNOWFALL FORECAST:

Areas to the west of I-35 (in red in the graphic above) will have the highest chance for accumulations of 2"+ Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Most of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will see totals around 1-3".

Right now, confidence is low when talking about snowfall totals. There are a couple of factors in play that could limit totals to the east of I-35. Scattered snowfall amounts ranging from 1-3" will be possible through Sunday evening. More details to come.

Nick