Trump says virus spike ‘gone’ in Texas while El Paso surges

President Donald Trump said during Thursday’s final debate with Joe Biden that Texas saw a “big spike” in the coronavirus that has since stopped. But in the border city of El Paso, COVID-19 is the worst it’s been since the pandemic began. El Paso-area health officials reported 969 new coronavirus cases Friday, leading to more than 10,000 active cases in the region as numbers soared over the past week to record highs. Hospitalizations increased by 107 over Thursday, bringing the total to 678 total, with 195 of those people in intensive care. At least 571 people in the area have died.