Trump to vote in Fla., hold 3 rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida Saturday before rallying supporters in three other critical battleground states. Democrat Joe Biden is throwing his attention — with a little help from rock legend Jon Bon Jovi — on the closely contested pockets of Pennsylvania that could prove key to deciding the outcome there. Trump promises to go full throttle over the final 10 days of the campaign with a series of big rallies even as the number of new daily coronavirus cases continues to climb. Biden is making the case that Trump doesn’t deserve a second term because of his handling of the pandemic.