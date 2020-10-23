US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. suicide rate fell slightly last year, the first annual decline in more than a decade. That’s according to new death rate data posted this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fall may be partly due to years of suicide prevention efforts. Other factors, like the pre-pandemic economy, might also have played a role. As for this year, experts aren’t sure how the coronavirus pandemic will influence suicide numbers. American mortality overall, however, is looking far bleaker. Just this week, the CDC said there have been at least 300,000 more deaths this year than expected.