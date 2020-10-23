VOTER SUPPRESSION? Minnesota attorney general blocks potential intimidation attempt

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- There is now a settlement following an investigation earlier this week into a Tennessee based company looking to hire private security for polling places in Minnesota.

A Minnesota company was looking for security officers for a private property around Election Day. However, it never indicated the work would be at or near any polling places.

"Minnesotans have faced levels of voter disfranchisement and suppression at different levels. We've never seen this type of blatantly calling and paying for militia to show up at polling places," said Jaylani Hussein, CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) Minnesota executive director.

The advertisement was for a job paying $910 a day for ex-military personal to "help protect polling places."

The company has since gone back on the request and says it was a misunderstanding.

"They know exactly what they were doing. This was a voter supression and intimidation tactic. They got caught," Hussein disagrees. "We know this effort didn't come out of a vacuum. The Minnesota community has faced a lot of anti-Muslim sentiment. We have seen a great deal of efforts to suppress the vote in urban neighborhoods across the country."

On Friday, Atlas Aegis filed an Assurance of Discontinuance in Ramsey County District Court. The presence of armed guards at polling places is against Minnesota state law.

While the assurance has satisfied the state's concerns over the job advertisement, CAIR is considering keeping its lawsuit to close a potential loophole. The current agreement only prevents the company, not its CEO, from coming to Minnesota in an attempt to protect a polling place.

CAIR and the League of Women Voters will set up a hotline in case anyone sees voter intimidation at the polls.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Hussein said. "That's why this year we focused on rural Minnesota that disfranchised voters and people of color have the support they need to get out and vote."

If Atlas Aegis breaks the agreement, they could face a $50,000 penalty.