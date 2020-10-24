Amid turmoil, Kyrgyzstan sets presidential vote for Jan. 10

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have called an early presidential election for January after the nation’s previous president was driven from power by protests triggered by a disputed vote. Protesters dismissed the Oct. 4 parliamentary election that was swept by pro-government parties, saying it was rigged, and forced President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to step down. The newly appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov became the acting head of state days after being freed from jail by the demonstrators. The developments marked the third time in 15 years that a leader of the Central Asian country on the border with China has been forced out by a popular uprising driven by clan rivalries that dominate Kyrgyz politics.