Another famous piece damaged on Berlin’s Museum Island

BERLIN (AP) — A famous piece of art has been vandalized at one of Berlin’s most famous museums only days after authorities revealed that more than 60 other art works on the German capital’s Museum Island were smeared with an oily liquid. German news agency dpa reported Saturday that an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators smeared a substance on a huge granite bowl in front of the Altes Museum. It was not immediately clear if it was the same liquid applied on other pieces in the Museum Island complex early this month. Museum Island is a UNESCO world heritage site in the heart of Berlin and one of the city’s main tourist attractions,