Appeals court halts order requiring Georgia pollbook backups

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a lower court’s order that said every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check voters in. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg last month issued the order requiring the backup. She called the “narrowly tailored” order “a limited common sense remedy” to “real and repetitive voting impediments” voters have faced. The state appealed the order to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In an order issued Saturday, a three-judge panel of the appeals court voted 2-1 to stay Totenberg’s order while the appeal is pending.