Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham is bypassing uncomfortable questions about his extramarital activities in the final days of his race with GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. Cunningham acknowledged three weeks ago that he exchanged sexually suggestive texts with a woman who is not his wife. The Associated Press later reported they had an intimate encounter as recent as July. He’s mostly stuck to controlled virtual calls with interest groups and small, unannounced in-person appearances. Tillis and his allies have blasted Cunningham’s reticence. The U.S. Senate race is now the most expensive in history, with its outcome possibly deciding control of the chamber.