Ethiopia blasts Trump remark that Egypt will ‘blow up’ dam

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia is denouncing “belligerent threats” over the huge dam it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said downstream Egypt will “blow up” the project it has called an existential threat. Without naming Trump or the U.S., the Ethiopian prime minister’s statement comes amid an outcry over Trump’s latest threat over the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a source of national pride. A former Ethiopian prime minister says that “the man doesn’t have a clue on what he is talking about.” Trump earlier cut millions of dollars in aid to Ethiopia over the dam dispute.