Europe, U.S. watch case totals grow, debate new restrictions

CHICAGO (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections are continuing to soar in many parts of the U.S. and Europe. So has anger over the restrictions governments put in place to try to stem the tide and avoid overwhelming hospitals. Oklahoma, Illinois and Michigan were among states announcing new record highs in daily confirmed cases Saturday, a day after a nationwide daily record of more than 83,000 reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. German authorities reported a record one-day total of new coronavirus cases this weekend while leaders in Spain and Italy debated how to control the resurgent virus amid public pushback to curfews despite a global death toll topping 1.1 million people.