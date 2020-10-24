Former home of Jennifer Dulos goes on the market for $1.75M

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The former home of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who prosecutors say was killed by her estranged husband last year, is going on the market for $1.75 million. The Hartford Courant reports the 10,000-square-foot house in Farmington, Connecticut is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Fotis Dulos took his own life in January while facing a murder charge for Jennifer Dulos’ death. Her body has still not been found. Fotis Dulos denied killing her. Jennifer Dulos and the children moved in 2017 to New Canaan, Connecticut, where police say Fotis Dulos attacked her.