Mentoring youth even more important in 2020 for Thompson
Mentoring at-risk youths is difficult enough in normal times. There has been little normalcy in 2020. Darrell Thompson, who spent five seasons as a running back and special-teams ace with the Green Bay Packers, knows that from personal experience. Thompson is the president of Bolder Options, established in 1993 as “a response to a community needs assessment that determined there was an urgent need for mentoring programs in the Twin Cities.”