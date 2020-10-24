Moderate impacts from Sunday snowfall

Ready or not, here comes our second helping of October snow!

There is some good news though: the system won't be tracking as far east as originally thought. This means that southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will essentially see the far outskirts of system, limiting the intensity of the snowfall as well as snow totals.

Expect moderate impacts on Sunday, mostly due to travel impacts. The snowfall will be consistent throughout the day so plows will have to keep up with keeping the roadways clear. Temperatures will be right near the freezing point tomorrow afternoon. If they manage to creep a bit higher, we could be looking at icy roads under the falling snow. If you have any errands to run, you may want to do those this evening instead of waiting until Sunday.

The highest impacts will be to the west of I-35 so keep that in mind if you were planning on heading that way tomorrow. Well to the west of I-35, near Jackson and Worthington, is where there is the best chance for snow totals over four inches.

Locally, expect one to two inches widespread. Snow totals near or over 3 inches are possible along I-35 but I think those will be pretty isolated. The system weakens as it travels eastward so areas along the Mississippi River Valley will see the lowest totals.

The first edges of the system will begin to move in late tonight around 2-3 a.m. Snowfall will be steady throughout the day but not necessarily widespread for the whole day. Skies will begin to clear out during the evening, then we'll be quiet overnight into Monday.

Temepatures will stay unusually cool for the first few days of the week before warming to the upper 30s, maybe even mid 40s, by the end of the week. The best part: no more snow chances in the forecast this week!