Nigeria’s police order massive mobilization after unrest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s top police official has ordered the immediate mobilization of all officers to “reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as protesters” after days of peaceful demonstrations over police abuses and then violent unrest that left 69 people dead. The police order could further heighten tensions in Africa’s most populous country after its worst turmoil in years. The police official ordered colleagues to “dominate the public space” while announcing that enough is enough. Meanwhile, some Nigerians warn that the president could encourage further abuses by not acting against security forces who opened fire Tuesday on protesters, killing at least 12.