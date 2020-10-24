Reid says Biden should end Senate filibuster after 3 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Senate leader Harry Reid says if Democrats win the presidency and the Senate, Joe Biden should take “no more than three weeks” to test bipartisanship before ending the filibuster. Reid tells The Associated Press in an interview that he understands that the former vice president and Delaware senator wants to work with Republicans. But Reid says there’s just too much that needs to be done to wait around trying to reach agreements under the decades old-Senate practice of requiring 60 votes to advance legislation. The onetime Senate majority leader says Democrats should give Republicans “a little bit of time” to see if they’ll work with Biden.