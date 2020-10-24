Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis seeks law and order, reduced COVID-19 restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis hosted a rally on Saturday outside Rochester's Trump Victory office.

He criticized his opponent, Democratic senator Tina Smith, for her support of police reform.

"I have no idea what Tina Smith means when she says 'reimagining the police,'" he said. "What does that mean? You're going to call Dr. Phil if you've got a problem? We've got to have public safety and law and order."

Lewis also said he is in favor of loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

"There is a horrible juxtaposition when you have the attorney general suing rodeos for lack of social distancing but refusing to arrest people assaulting the third precinct in Minneapolis," he said.

Lewis echoed Trump's rhetoric, saying "the cure cannot be worse than the disease," and that restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are harming the economy and worsening mental health problems.