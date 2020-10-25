At least 14 civilians killed by booby traps in Egypt’s Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian officials say more than a dozen civilians, including women and children, were killed in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula over the past two weeks from explosive devices laid down in their homes by militants. Islamic State militants in July attacked several villages in the town of Bir al-Abd, forcing people to flee their homes. The military then cleared the villages in August and allowed resident to return to their homes. The militants, however, had laid booby traps in several houses, killing at least 14 people, including six from the same family late on Saturday. For years Egypt battled an Islamic State-led insurgency in North Sinai.