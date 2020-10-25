Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say Atlanta rapper Silento was arrested Friday and has been accused of driving 143 mph on Interstate 85. Silento, or Richard “Ricky” Lamar Hawk, faces several charges, including reckless driving and speeding. A DeKalb police report says Hawk was pulled over around 3 a.m. and that he initially argued with the officer about how fast he was going. He reportedly said later he was speeding because he normally gets followed after events. It’s unclear whether Hawk has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. The arrest comes a month after Hawk was charged with swinging a hatchet at the two strangers in Los Angeles.