Chileans vote on whether to rewrite dictatorship-era charter

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans are deciding whether to draft a new constitution to replace guiding principles imposed four decades ago under a military dictatorship. Sunday’s plebiscite is a response to months of vast street protests that erupted in frustration over inequality in pensions, education and health care. If approved, a special convention will begin drafting a new constitution that would be submitted to voters in mid-2022. Chile’s current constitution was drafted by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, and was sent to voters at a time where political parties had been banned and the country was subject to heavy censorship.