Clashes over separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continue

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region is continuing unabated after four weeks. Nagorno-Karabakh’s military said that battles “on all directions of the frontline” took place on Sunday morning. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in turn alleged that Armenian forces shelled three regions of Azerbaijan. The recent outburst of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out on Sept. 27 and has endured despite numerous calls for cessation of hostilities and two attempts to establish a cease-fire. It is the biggest escalation in years over the region that lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.