Israeli government approves Bahrain normalization deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli Cabinet has approved the normalization deal signed last week with the Arab Gulf state of Bahrain. Following Sunday’s Cabinet vote in support, the deal now requires ratification by the Knesset, Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A date for that vote has not yet been set. The United Arab Emirates followed by Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab states to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel, and the U.S. has said Sudan too would begin normalizing relations. Egypt and Jordan signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively.