Italy closes gyms, shuts eateries early to fight COVID-19

ROME (AP) — Italy’s leader has imposed at least a month of new restrictions to fight rising coronavirus infections, insisting that people outdoors wear masks, shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters and putting an early curfew on cafes and restaurants. Worried about crippling Italy’s stagnant economy, especially after 10 weeks of a severe lockdown earlier, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte ruled against another heavy nationwide lockdown. The decree Conte signed Sunday exempts children younger than six and those exercising outdoors from wearing masks and also made ski slopes off-limits to all but competitive skiers. It goes into effect Monday and lasts until Nov. 24. On Saturday Italy surpassed the half-million mark in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections.