Light snow ends tonight, Cold start to the week

Light snow has impacted the southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa region throughout the day, bringing wet, slick, and slushy road conditions. Snow totals are expected to accumulate between 1-2" with isolated pockets of 3"+ mainly on grassy and cooler surfaces like bridges. Tonight, the snow will come to an between 9pm and 11pm, west to east. Cloudy skies will remain overnight with temperatures falling into the low 20s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

We'll see a rather chilly start to the work week with dry conditions pushing in for the next several days. High pressure moves into the region Monday with afternoon highs only in the low 30s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.

Temperatures look to gradually warm into the low 40s as we head into the midweek with dry, sunny skies remaining. The warming trend looks to continue into the late week and weekend as highs warm to near normal in the low 50s on Saturday and Sunday with abundant sunshine.