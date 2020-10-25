 Skip to Content

Rochester police ask for public’s help in finding missing man

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old man.

According to police, David Edward Janson was last night around 2 a.m. Friday getting gas at the Kwik Trip near 20th Street SW and Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Janson was driving a 2001 Silver Honda Accord with Illinois plates. His plate number is 226-0227.

Janson is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has white hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black fleece and black sweatpants.

According to his family, Janson is a diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

If you have any information on Janson's whereabouts, call RPD at 507.328.6800 or call 911.

