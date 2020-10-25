Rochester residents celebrate spooky season in the snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In spite of snowfall and below-freezing temperatures, the Christ United Methodist Church held its annual "trunk or treat" event on Sunday.

"I think that's very Minnesotan of us," said director of youth ministry Grace Glover. "This was the first time we've done trunk or treat in a pandemic or a snowstorm."

Organizers planned the event with safety in mind. Participants remained in their cars and drove through a row of decorated trunks. At the end of the line, youth volunteers handed out pre-packed bags of candy.

"We did a drive-thru trunk or treat," said church member Tracy Jones. "Because who wants to give up on trick-or-treating?"

In the midst of COVID-19, Pastor Elizabeth Macaulay says she misses interacting with her congregation.

"We're all so hungry to connect and pretend like life is somewhat normal," she said.

The Christ United Methodist Church has been holding virtual services since the pandemic began. Jones, who came dressed as a chicken, said the event was a rare opportunity for her to see familiar faces.

"Seeing a lot of the kids I haven't seen since March was a lot of fun," she said. "But also it's just fun to be dressed up like a chicken."