Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration with Israel

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Foreign Ministry says it will hold meetings with Israeli officials in the coming weeks to discuss a package of cooperation deals. Sunday’s statement came three days after President Donald Trump announced that Sudan would start normalizing ties with Israel. The statement said the deals would cover agriculture, trade, aviation and migration, but did not provide details on the timing or location of the meetings. A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “sending $5 million worth of wheat immediately to our new friends.” Sudan is the third Arab state to normalize ties with Israel this year, as part of U.S.-brokered deals in the run-up to Election Day.