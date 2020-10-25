Thai protesters rally ahead of parliamentary debate

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand have gathered again in Bangkok, seeking to keep up pressure on the government a day ahead of a special session of Parliament called to ease political tensions. The rally took place in the heart of the capital’s shopping district. Few protesters turned out in the first hour of the rally, as a better publicized protest had already been called for Monday. The rallies were called Saturday night after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ignored the protesters’ deadline to step down. The protesters’ demands also include a more democratic constitution and reforms to the monarchy. Public criticism of the monarchy is unprecedented is a country where the royal institution has been considered sacrosanct.