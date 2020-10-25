Typhoon displaces thousands, floods villages in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fast-moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital. It flooded rural villages, ripped off roofs, toppled trees and electric posts and knock off power in several towns. There were no immediate reports of casualties from Typhoon Molave but authorities reported at least one person was missing and seven others were rescued after their yacht sank. The typhoon has sustained winds of 77 miles and is expected to start blowing out of the country into the South China Sea.